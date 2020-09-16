What the four states should bring to the voting polls

FILE – In this March 17, 2020 file photo, voters head to a polling station to vote in Florida’s primary election in Orlando, Fla. Florida felons must pay all fines, restitution and legal fees before they can regain their right to vote, a federal appellate court ruled Friday, Sept, 11. Reversing a lower court judge’s decision that gave Florida felons the right to vote regardless of outstanding legal obligations, the order from the U.S. 11th Circuit Court of Appeals was a disappointment to voting rights activists and could have national implications in November’s presidential election. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

When heading to the polls for the upcoming election this year, don’t forget the necessary items needed in order to cast your vote. Knowing what to bring is essential, as it may vary depending on your state.

Missouri residents must provide a form of identification in order to vote, according to the Missouri secretary of state webpage, these forms include: state-issued identification, identification issued by the government or government agency, identification issued by a higher education in Missouri—such as a university or tech school—a copy of a current utility bill, paycheck, bank statement, or other government document that includes the name and address of the voter. Missouri polling location are open on Election Day from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For those in Kansas, residents must provide photo identification in order to vote in-person, according to the Kansas secretary of state webpage. The various forms of identification permitted include: driver’s license or state issued ID, U.S. passport, military ID, ID card issued by a Native American Tribe, employee badge or government-issued ID, student ID from an accredited postsecondary Kansas education institution, concealed carry license issued by Kansas or other state, or public assistance card issued by a government office. Certain individuals are exempt from providing photo identification, these individuals include: permanent advance voters, military/overseas voters and their spouses/dependents, and voters with religious objections who sign a Declaration of Religious Objects. Also, those age 65 or older are allowed to use expired photo identification. Polling places in Kansas are required to stay open on Election Day for 12 consecutive hours, beginning at 7 a.m. and ending at 7 p.m., though some places may be open longer.

Oklahoma residents also must provide identification when voting at the polls, according to the Oklahoma state election board webpage. The identification must have been issued by the U.S. government, state of Oklahoma, or a federally recognized tribal government. Residents may also use their free voter’s registration card received by the county election board, even though it does not include a photo.

For those in Arkansas who registered after January 1, 2003 via mail and did not submit the required photo ID with their voter registration application may be required to show valid identification to vote a regular ballot, according to the Arkansas secretary of state webpage. The identification must show the name and address of the voter, as well as a current and valid photo. Other forms of identification accepted include a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or government document.