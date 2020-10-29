What happens to political donations after the election

JOPLIN, Mo. — We are just days away from election day with billions of dollars being given to both parties–but what happens to that money after the election?

Since the presidential race has started, over three billion dollars has been raised by the Democratic and Republican parties–combined. Donations can be made to an individual candidate up until their loss is announced.

The candidate must refund that money to those who donated after all expenses are paid for according to the FEC.

Dr. Nick Nicoletti, MSSU Associate Professor of Political Science, said, “We’re seeing an influx of donations, especially single donations, you know from individuals, especially running up after the debates, starting to get higher.”

Caps are created by the Federal Election Commission, however donations can be made by companies and people on behalf of the candidate.