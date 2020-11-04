Some voters having to wait hours to vote throughout Kansas & Missouri

JOPLIN, Mo. — Voting continues in the four states with less than two hours left in the official schedule.

Action 12’s Gretchen Bolander is at a local polling place which is St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Joplin.

Many voters coming through St. Paul’s have waited an hour and a half to cast their ballot. Other parts of Jasper County vary, anything from that 90 minute line to no wait at all. For voters in other parts of Missouri and Kansas, many had an even longer line.

We’re at Cordell Elementary School here in Blue Springs and we’ve seen lines like this lasting a couple of hours. But that’s because there’s roughly 10 districts that report to this one location. In terms of issues, we haven’t seen any so far which is good news. Kansas City Reporter

Other parts of the Kansas City area were much faster.

Over in Topeka, Election Day is benefitting from voting ahead of November 3rd.

More than 42,000 voters have already cast their ballots either by mail or in early in person voting in Shawnee County. Topeka Reporter

Meanwhile, some Wichita polling places are slowing down with a unique challenge.

The election official I just spoke to said they have gotten a lot of questions they may have not dealt with before, scenarios they have not dealt with before because there are so many first time voters. Wichita Reporter

Polls stay open until 7:00 P.M. and if you’re in line at that point you will get to vote.