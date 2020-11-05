The electoral college and the popular vote

JOPLIN, Mo. — In almost every election, every vote counts the same, except when it comes to presidential elections.

In a country that prides itself on its form of Democracy, it might seem strange that a candidate can win the popular vote but still not win the election. So how’s that possible? It’s called the Electoral College.

Dr. Shoaf says the Electoral College dates back long before the current two party system that we have right now, and that on five previous occasions people have won the popular vote but not become president.

The most recent examples occurred in the last election when Hillary Clinton won the popular vote as did Al Gore back in 2000. Both of which were Democrats, both of which lost the electoral college count. There are 538 total electoral votes–those are divided among each state differently. Missouri has ten–Kansas six–Oklahoma seven, and Arkansas six. And the candidate to get 270 wins.

Dr. Nicole Shoaf, MSSU Political Science, said, “And the fact that one voter in Wyoming has three times the influence on the election than a voter in California, and a similar pattern, a voter in Texas if you’re concerned about ideology, it’s not about benefiting liberals or conservatives, Democrats or Republicans, one person one vote doesn’t apply to the Electoral College.”

In all but two U.S. states, it’s winner take all when it comes to candidates accumulating electoral votes. And Jared Carper doesn’t think that’s right.

Jared Carper, MSSU International Political Affairs Major, said, “I think the people initially should have more of a say so I think it basically comes down to whether the districts should have the say that they have instead of the winner takes all situation we have now.”