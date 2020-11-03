State-by-state: When we will start seeing election results

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — When the polls close on Tuesday night, all eyes will be on the first states that start reporting results.

While it’s possible we could have a winner declared in the presidential race on Election Day, it’s also possible it’ll be too close to call — likely due to the increase in mail-in voting and numbers that aren’t yet calculated.

More people will participate in voting by mail in 2020 than in any previous election and that means some uncertainty in what we might see Tuesday night.

Here’s a breakdown of when polls close in each state via Ballotpedia and an assessment from the New York Times on how long each state expects the process of counting votes to last:

Alabama, 8pm ET – State hopes to have all unofficial election results by midnight

– State hopes to have all unofficial election results by midnight Alaska, 12pm ET – State will have early and in-person voting results within a few hours. Mail and absentee ballots will be counted a few days later.

– State will have early and in-person voting results within a few hours. Mail and absentee ballots will be counted a few days later. Arizona, 9pm ET – Mail-in ballots will be included in the initial numbers. State officials won’t predict what share of ballots will be reported by Wednesday morning.

– Mail-in ballots will be included in the initial numbers. State officials won’t predict what share of ballots will be reported by Wednesday morning. Arkansas, 8:30pm ET – State hopes to have all votes counted by midday Wednesday.

– State hopes to have all votes counted by midday Wednesday. California, 11pm ET – State did not estimate timing. Mail and provisional ballots could be counted over days and weeks.

– State did not estimate timing. Mail and provisional ballots could be counted over days and weeks. Colorado, 9pm ET – State believes 80% of votes will be available by midday Wednesday.

– State believes 80% of votes will be available by midday Wednesday. Connecticut, 8pm ET – Municipalities have until Saturday to report results. However, state officials believe it will happen much quicker.

– Municipalities have until Saturday to report results. However, state officials believe it will happen much quicker. Delaware, 8pm ET – State hopes to have all votes counted by midday Wednesday.

– State hopes to have all votes counted by midday Wednesday. Florida, 7/8pm ET – State has not given a timeline but says previously received mail ballots should be reported by around 8:30pm ET.

– State has not given a timeline but says previously received mail ballots should be reported by around 8:30pm ET. Georgia, 7pm ET – State says it could take a couple days to tabulate the large number of mail ballots it expects to receive.

– State says it could take a couple days to tabulate the large number of mail ballots it expects to receive. Hawaii, 12am ET – State believes majority of ballots will be counted by midday Wednesday.

– State believes majority of ballots will be counted by midday Wednesday. Idaho, 10/11pm ET – State hopes to have all votes counted by midday Wednesday.

– State hopes to have all votes counted by midday Wednesday. Illinois, 8pm ET – State did not provide a timing estimate. It plans to release a figure for the number of mail ballots not yet returned.

– State did not provide a timing estimate. It plans to release a figure for the number of mail ballots not yet returned. Indiana, 6/7pm ET – State believes it may be a few days before they have a complete picture of results.

– State believes it may be a few days before they have a complete picture of results. Iowa, 10pm ET – State anticipates having results in a timely fashion.

– State anticipates having results in a timely fashion. Kansas, 8/9pm ET – State officials wouldn’t provide a timeline but said they had no major issues during their August 4 primary.

– State officials wouldn’t provide a timeline but said they had no major issues during their August 4 primary. Kentucky 6/7pm ET – State says counties have been instructed to report in-person and mail-in votes by midnight.

– State says counties have been instructed to report in-person and mail-in votes by midnight. Louisiana, 9 p.m. ET – State did not provide a timeline.

– State did not provide a timeline. Maine, 8 p.m. ET – State expects to have the majority of ballots counted in a timeline consistent with previous elections.

– State expects to have the majority of ballots counted in a timeline consistent with previous elections. Maryland, 8 pm ET – State did not provide a timeline.

– State did not provide a timeline. Massachusetts, 8 pm ET – State believes majority of ballots will be counted by midday Wednesday.

– State believes majority of ballots will be counted by midday Wednesday. Michigan, 8/9 pm ET – State says it could take a few days before full unofficial results are available citing the counting process for mail ballots.

– State says it could take a few days before full unofficial results are available citing the counting process for mail ballots. Minnesota, 9pm ET – State believes majority of ballots will be counted by midday Wednesday.

– State believes majority of ballots will be counted by midday Wednesday. Mississippi, 8pm ET – State believes majority of ballots will be counted by midday Wednesday.

– State believes majority of ballots will be counted by midday Wednesday. Missouri, 8pm ET – State believes majority of ballots will be counted by midday Wednesday.

– State believes majority of ballots will be counted by midday Wednesday. Montana, 10pm ET – State expects to have the majority of ballots counted in a timeline consistent with previous elections.

– State expects to have the majority of ballots counted in a timeline consistent with previous elections. Nebraska, 9pm ET – State did not provide a timeline.

– State did not provide a timeline. Nevada, 10pm ET – State did not provide a timeline.

– State did not provide a timeline. New Hampshire, 7/8pm ET – State did not provide a timeline.

– State did not provide a timeline. New Jersey, 8pm ET – State did not provide a timeline.

– State did not provide a timeline. New Mexico, 9pm ET – State did not provide a timeline but expects winners to be clear by midday Wednesday.

– State did not provide a timeline but expects winners to be clear by midday Wednesday. New York, 9pm ET – State will only release early and in-person voe numbers. Absentee ballots will be reported in the days that follow.

– State will only release early and in-person voe numbers. Absentee ballots will be reported in the days that follow. North Carolina, 7:30pm ET – Early and mail votes will be reported first — following by in-person numbers. The state expects to have a majority of votes counted by the end of Tuesday night.

– Early and mail votes will be reported first — following by in-person numbers. The state expects to have a majority of votes counted by the end of Tuesday night. North Dakota, 9pm ET – State believes majority of ballots will be counted by midday Wednesday.

– State believes majority of ballots will be counted by midday Wednesday. Ohio, 7:30pm ET – Ballots cast early will be reported around 8pm. In-person numbers are expected later in the evening.

– Ballots cast early will be reported around 8pm. In-person numbers are expected later in the evening. Oklahoma, 8pm ET – State provided no timeline but says it’s typical to have a majority of voted counted by the end of the night.

– State provided no timeline but says it’s typical to have a majority of voted counted by the end of the night. Oregon, 10/11pm ET – State did not provide a timeline.

– State did not provide a timeline. Pennsylvania, 8pm ET – State expects the majority of votes to be counted by Friday, November 6. Officials won’t start processing mail votes until Election Day.

– State expects the majority of votes to be counted by Friday, November 6. Officials won’t start processing mail votes until Election Day. Rhode Island, 8pm ET – In-person votes will be reported first followed by the first round of mail-in ballots. A second round of mail votes will be released on Wednesday.

– In-person votes will be reported first followed by the first round of mail-in ballots. A second round of mail votes will be released on Wednesday. South Carolina, 7pm ET – State expects to have a majority of votes counted on election night.

– State expects to have a majority of votes counted on election night. South Dakota, 8/9pm ET – State did not provide a timeline. However, some local counties reported they wouldn’t finish counting ballots until Nov. 4.

– State did not provide a timeline. However, some local counties reported they wouldn’t finish counting ballots until Nov. 4. Tennessee, 8pm ET – State believes majority of ballots will be counted by midday Wednesday.

– State believes majority of ballots will be counted by midday Wednesday. Texas, 8/9pm ET – State did not provide a timeline.

– State did not provide a timeline. Utah, 10pm ET – State did not provide a timeline. NYT reports roughly 30% of votes are typically outstanding the morning after an election.

Vermont, 7pm ET – State expects to have the majority of ballots counted on Tuesday night.

– State expects to have the majority of ballots counted on Tuesday night. Virginia, 7pm ET – In-person votes will be reported first following by an early-in person and mail ballot figure. Vote counting will continue into Wednesday.

– In-person votes will be reported first following by an early-in person and mail ballot figure. Vote counting will continue into Wednesday. Washington, 11pm ET – State expects fewer than 50 percent of votes to be counted on election night.

– State expects fewer than 50 percent of votes to be counted on election night. West Virginia, 7:30pm ET – State did not provide a timeline.

– State did not provide a timeline. Wisconsin, 9pm ET – State leaders say they expect to know the results by the end of election night.

– State leaders say they expect to know the results by the end of election night. Wyoming, 9pm ET – State believes majority of ballots will be counted by midday Wednesday.

Here’s an interactive tool from the Associated Press that shows when polls close Tuesday night: