SLU/YouGov Poll: Missourians favor Parson over Galloway, Trump over Biden

ST. LOUIS – Missouri is forecasted to remain a red state in the upcoming November election, according to a new poll from Saint Louis University and research firm YouGov.

President Donald Trump, Missouri Governor Mike Parson, and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt each hold leads outside the margin of error over their respective Democratic rivals.

Trump leads former Vice President Joe Biden 52-43, but that lead shrinks to 49-45 in polling conducted after the first presidential debate.

Parson leads Treasurer Nicole Galloway 50-44 and Schmitt holds a 10-point lead over his challenger, Richard Finneran, 50-40.

The pollsters also inquired about two major amendments on the state ballot. Most voters support Amendment 1, which sets term limits on state executive offices. When it comes to Amendment 3—which would undo the “Clean Missouri” law—only a third of likely voters support the measure.

In addition, more than three-quarters of Missouri voters said they’ll vote in-person on election day.

See the full results of the poll, including crosstab results for the presidential and gubernatorial races, as well as findings on other issues facing the state, like a potential COVID vaccine, if the state is on the right track, and approval of local school districts’ handling of the pandemic, by visiting SLU.edu. We’ve included the top-line results to the poll below.

YouGov interviewed 931 likely Missouri voters between Sept. 24 and Oct. 7. The poll was funded by the SLU Research Institute Big Ideas competition.

YouGov weighted the set of survey respondents to characteristics of registered Missouri voters from a 2018 state population survey. This weighted data carries a margin of error of 3.9 percent.