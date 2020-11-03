SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — Most of us take the ability to get to and from the polls for granted. But, for one reason or another, that’s not the case for some Four State residents. We learn how those registered voters can make their voice heard.

Members of both political parties in Southwest Missouri want to make sure everyone who wants to vote, can do so, even if they don’t have the ability to get to the polls themselves. But representatives with both say you’ll need to contact them Tuesday morning to arrange that ride.

Robert Stokes, Republican Party Regional Field Director, said, “Yes, so if they need a ride tomorrow, they can call this office, or they can call the Neosho office, and we have people that have volunteered to give them rides from either place.”

Krista Stark, Executive Director, Southwest Missouri Democrats, said, “If folks call us tomorrow for a ride to the polls and they live inside the Joplin area, AAA Taxi is giving free rides to the polls so we’re gonna have most folks the AAA number if they’re inside the Joplin City Limits.”

Depending where you live and vote, the process might take much longer than in elections past because of Tuesday’s anticipated heavier than normal voter turnout. But both feel there won’t be as many residents asking for the service which is provided for many major elections in the past.

“This year we seem to be getting less people wanting rides and it’s probably because of covid concerns because you don’t necessarily feel as conformable having someone pick you up and being in the car with them,” said Stokes.

“We feel like we’ll have less rides to the polls because we have really prioritized for all those that have the ability to and meet with the exemptions to be able to do so,” said Stark.

To arrange a ride to the polls in Newton, Jasper, or McDonald County with the Southwest Democrats, call 417-437-8443. If you live in Jasper, Newton, or Northern McDonald County with Republican party volunteers, call 417-626-8699, or 417-456-5020.