Polling places for the four states area

ST LOUIS, MO – AUGUST 04: A man works to complete his ballot in Missouri’s primary election on August 4, 2020 at Gambrinus Hall in St Louis, Missouri. Voters will see a host of changes because of the COVID 19 pandemic including less polling places but bigger locations to help with social distancing. (Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images)

With the presidential election less than a month away, four states residents need to know where their polling places are for the day of. If residents don’t know their polling place yet, most of that information can be accessed here in one spot.

It is suggested, though, that individuals check their voter information to be sure which location they must go to. Depending on the address of the individual, this will dictate which precinct they will vote in as well as which polling place is available to them.

For the local Missouri area, there are seven different counties, each with their own precincts and specific polling places. For Jasper County, there are 44 polling locations with 46 precincts, which encompass areas for Joplin, Carthage, Webb City, Carl Junction, and more. For Newton County, there are 23 polling locations and precincts, which includes areas for Diamond, Crowder, Fairview, Granby, and more. In Lawrence County, there are 19 polling locations and precincts, which covers areas for Pierce City, Aurora, Mt. Vernon, Spring River, and more. In Vernon County, there are 33 polling locations and precincts, which encompasses locations for Ward, Virgil, Schell City, Bronaugh, and more. McDonald County has 12 polling locations with 18 precincts, which covers areas of White Rock, Mountain, Elkhorn, and more. Barry County has 18 polling locations, which includes area for Washburn, Cassville, Exeter, Monett, and more. For Barton County, there are eight polling locations, which encompasses areas for Liberal, Lamar, Golden City, and more.

If Missouri residents do not know their precinct, or simply need to check their voter information, they may do so via the Missouri Secretary of State website.

For the Kansas local area, there are four different counties, each with their own precincts and specific polling places. For Cherokee County, there are nine polling locations, which cover areas for Baxter Springs, Columbus, Galena, Riverton, and more. Crawford County has 13 polling locations, which encompasses areas for Pittsburg, Frontenac, Arma, Girard, and more. For Labette County, there are 15 polling locations, which includes areas for Parsons, Oswego, Labette, Chetopa, and more. Bourbon County has 20 polling locations, which covers areas for Fort Scott, Fulton, Mapleton, and more.

If Kansas residents need to find out their precinct, or check their voter information, they may find this through the Kansas Secretary of State website.

For local Oklahoma residents, there are two different counties, each with their own precincts and specific polling places. For Ottawa County, there are 16 polling locations, which cover areas for Miami, Quapaw, Wyandotte, and more. Delaware County has 22 polling locations, which includes areas for Grove, Jay, Eucha, and more.

If Oklahoma residents would like to learn their precinct if they don’t already know, or view their voter information, they may access this through the OK Voter Portal.