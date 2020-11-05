Nearly 65% of registered voters vote in Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Election workers are calling the 2020 effort a historic election.

Charlie Davis, Jasper Co. Clerk, said, “We do have our count, we do have our numbers – I’m very confident it’s accurate and everybody knows who won Jasper County.”

Those election workers are now dealing with the aftermath of an election that brought waves of voters to cast a ballot.

“Jasper County was up. The state was up – I think nationwide it will be a historic number.”

Jasper County Clerk Charlie Davis says numbers grew in both voter registration and those going to the polls.

“Out of 82,000 registered voters in Jasper County, we had 52,671 vote.”

A significant number cast ballots before November 3rd, more than 11,000, a trend seen across the state of Missouri.

Jay Ashcroft, MO Secretary of State, said, “So we had a tremendous amount of absentee ballots, almost 10 times as many as mail in ballots, people seemed to enjoy it. That’s going to be a discussion of the legislature going forward.”

Overall, Missouri had more than 70% of registered voters cast a ballot – the biggest total in years. And they weren’t alone.

Kansas saw historic numbers with 1.3 million voters casting a ballot, as well as Oklahoma with more than one and a half million votes.

Charlie Davis points out the biggest benefit is more than a new number.

“But in the grand scheme of things that’s important. Because that gets people involved no matter what side of the aisle that you’re on,” said Davis.