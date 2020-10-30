“Mike Works” Bus Tour visits Neosho

NEOSHO, Mo. – Governor Mike Parson visited Neosho yesterday evening, Oct. 29, on his “Mike Works” statewide bus tour.

“Join Governor Parson as we rally in support of President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and Missouri’s Republican statewide ticket,” states Parson’s website.

The statewide bus tour began on Oct. 24 and is ending Oct. 31. He is visiting 33 stops across Missouri, “promoting his strong leadership with a balanced approach to combating COVID-19, rebuilding our state’s economy, and protecting the American Dream,” according to his website.

Thursday’s event took place at the Annual Free Bean Feed, located in the Neosho High School cafeteria. After a buffet of ham and beans, cornbread, dessert and iced tea, the event featured speakers Governor Parson, Congressman Billy Long, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and more.

With sample ballots pre-filled out at every table, the speakers advised attendees to vote Republican across the board.

“We’ve seen what used to be the Democrat and Republicans, this is not the Democrats… we’re dealing with. This is a far, extreme left agenda. This is the door to socialism… Do you want socialism or do you want freedom? That’s what this election’s all about this time, there’s nothing in between,” said Parson.

Parson spoke about keeping Missouri businesses open, not enforcing a statewide mask mandate and a Covid-19 vaccine.

“Because when people say, ‘Governor, you need to do a statewide face mask’… I say that is up to you,” said Parson.

“Ninety days from now there will be a vaccine and this is why elections matter… Do you want one person in the state of Missouri to say every man, woman and child will take the vaccine… I will never do that as governor of the state of Missouri,” he said.

Parson talked about his support for law enforcement and the military, mentioning his opposition for the defunding of these programs.

“If there is ever a time for me and you to stick up for the men and women who wear a badge, for the men and women who wear a uniform… It is now,” said Parson.

Parson also talked about his pro-life stance.

“I want to tell you how important conservative values and Christian values are… Over the years, Newton County has supported people with good values, Christian values, that believe in the right of life… Today as I stand in front of you, there is less than fifty abortions in the state of Missouri,” said Parson.

Governor Mike Parson is Missouri’s 57th governor and was sworn in June 1, 2018. Voting for the upcoming election will take place on Nov. 3.