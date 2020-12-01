Kansas’ official 2020 election results are in

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Kansas’ votes for the 2020 General Election are now officially certified. All six of the state’s electoral votes will be going to President Trump, who led by about 15% against President-Elect Joe Biden in the state’s official results.

As states across the country continue to certify election results, Kansas election officials say Kansans should be proud of how well the election process went. And state leaders accredit part of the success to Secretary of State Scott Schwab, who tackled the challenge of his first major election.

“He worked very closely with local county officials to ensure that they had the tools they needed, the PPE they needed to be able to run safe and secure elections,” Governor Laura Kelly said.

Governor Kelly was joined by Secretary Schwab, and Deputy Attorney General Athena Andaya on Monday, as the State Board of Canvassers met to certify results.

State election officials said it’s been one of the least contended races in the state, but also one with record breaking results.

“We had the highest number of votes cast, over $1.37 million,” said Brian Caskey, State Elections Director. “We had the highest number of people cast a vote early, over 830,000. Over 60% of every vote cast was cast prior to election day… another record.”

State election officials also reported that all 105 counties passed the post-election audit.

This year, the state had three close races that were within about 60 votes each, and no recounts have been called.

“I want to thank every poll worker, everyone who’s worked full time in an election office or volunteered,” said Secretary Schwab as he spoke of the state’s success at the meeting. “There wasn’t a single Kansan that wasn’t willing to step up to the plate.”

For the next steps in the electoral college process, state electors will record their votes for the Presidential Election on Dec. 14.

