Governor Parson hosts watch party in Springfield as Election Night kicks off

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — After months of campaigning, Election Day is finally here!

While thousands in the four states have already cast their ballots, thousands more are lining up at the polls today to make their voices heard. And in Missouri, one of the biggest races before voters is who will serve as Governor?

Lauren Johnson went live from Springfield, Missouri where Governor Mike Parson has scheduled a watch party for later tonight.

About 50 people are expected at the watch party tonight.

Plenty of safety measures are in place: chairs are spaced out, people are wearing their masks, hand sanitizer is out for everyone to use.

Governor Parson is in the crowd here talking to people as more come in for the watch party that starts at 7:00 P.M. tonight.

The race is tight between Governor Parson and Auditor Nicole Galloway. Both spent the weekend campaigning across the state.

Last night in an interview, Parson said his focus is on the Missouri economy and keeping jobs here.

Galloway says her focus right now is on coronavirus response. She has even hinted to a statewide mask mandate if she were elected.

More information will be updated as the night goes on.