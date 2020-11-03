Electioneering guidelines important when heading to the polls

FOUR STATE AREA — Before you head out to the polls tomorrow, make sure that you’re aware of your state’s electioneering guidelines.

Electioneering is when any form of advertisement for a politician comes within a certain distance from a polling place. In Missouri, things like signs and banners can’t be within 25 feet of a polling place and the person in question won’t be allowed to cast their ballot.

If someone changes or leaves their materials away from the building, no charges will be brought up. However, if people don’t comply then police monitoring the area maybe called to address the matter.

William Davis, Captain, said, “We’re going to be monitoring polling locations throughout Joplin, just to make sure there aren’t any issues, like I said, we’re going to be working closely with people who are working these polls to make sure everything will go off without a hitch.”

Every state’s electioneering guidelines can be accessed by following the link below.

https://www.ncsl.org/research/elections-and-campaigns/electioneering.aspx