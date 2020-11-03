Election offices adapting to a pandemic during an election year

FOUR STATE AREA — It’s no secret that the pandemic has caused the election to look a little different this year. Local offices are making sure that you can vote in a safe environment.

Dwayne Johnson, Joplin Resident, said, “You know the pandemic has slowed down a little bit, but its not completely over yet, so it is a little kind of nervous to be in a large group of people because everyone takes it a little differently.”

The final preparations are being made for the November third election to make sure covid-19 won’t hinder anyone’s ability to vote.

Don Pyle, Crawford County Clerk, said, “It’s to protect our poll workers and to protect that voter as well.”

So places like Crawford County are adjusting how their polling places are run. Along with disinfectant, wipes and single use pens, election officials are changing up the inside layout of each place.

“Our polling places are, we try to set them up with a lot more space than we previously. Concerns, more concerns on how the traffic flows through those, trying not to have places where people go past each other.”

And there are still options to vote for people with medical conditions like covid-19. Curbside service and assisted advanced voting will be available until the polls close to help.

“We’ve already helped some people who are active COVID-19 cases and folks that are in quarantines well, we are helping them vote.”

In an effort to make sure that everyone has their right to vote, pandemic or not.

“We certainly don’t want anyone to get sick while exercising their right to vote.”