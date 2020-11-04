Early voters attend Laturner’s watch party in Galena as he goes against De La Isla

GALENA, Ks. — One of the biggest races in the state of Kansas is for U.S. representative in the 2nd Congressional District.

That seat is currently held by Steve Watkins, who was defeated in the Republican primary by southeast Kansas native Jake Laturner. It’s a tight race between Laturner and Michelle De La Isla for the seat.

Deja Brown was live in Galena at Laturner’s watch party. The crowd here in Galena continues to grow and the excitement along with the anticipation can definitely be felt out there tonight.

Many of them say they are a part of the more than 770-thousand voters across the state of Kansas who casted their ballots before election day, so they could be here tonight with Kansas State Treasurer Jake Laturner in his hometown of Galena.

At 32-years-old, the Republican politician has already made political waves in the state, first elected to the Kansas Senate at the age of 24. He was the youngest member in the body.

Laturner was then appointed to the State Treasurer’s seat in 2017, replacing Ron Estes. After a brief fling with the U.S. Senate primary last year, Laturner then shifted focus to the House of Representatives — defeating freshman incumbent Rep. Steve Watkins in the August Republican primary.

Michelle De La Isla is currently the mayor of Topeka and has been in the position since 2018. She grew up in Puerto Rico before moving to Kansas and attending Wichita State University. The former teacher also spent time working as the Executive Director for Habitat for Humanity, and spent five years on the city council.

She is the first Latina and single mother to serve as major of Topeka.