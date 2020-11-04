County officials help Freeman Health System patients vote

JOPLIN, Mo. — Employees and volunteers from the Jasper County Clerk’s Office hand delivered ballots to Freeman Heath System patients Tuesday.

Some patients that have never missed an election were afraid they wouldn’t be able to vote this year because of their physical health or being diagnosed with covid-19 and wanted to exercise the right to vote through Freeman Health System.

16 patients from Jasper and Newton Counties were able to fill out absentee ballots and fill out authorization forms to be able to vote through the hospital.

Elizabeth Edwards, 81 year old patient, said, “But when I thought about it this time and didn’t know where to go I thought ‘I’m not gonna get to vote, but now I get too.’ so that is a number one priority for me.”

Freeman social service staff will be arranging for Newton County patients to be able to vote through the hospital as well.