Carl Junction passes public safety sales tax

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — City leaders in Carl Junction are happy after getting a half cent sales tax passed last ni ght.

It will help generate about $150,000 annually for CJ Police. They’ll use the money for tech upgrades, as well as much needed equipment purchases. It will increase the sales tax in Carl Junction up to 8% of 100 dollars of assessed valuation.

Chief Delmar Haase says they’ve been struggling to hire officers and maintain patrol cars so this will make a big difference.

Delmar Haase, Police Chief, said, “We’ve been lagging behind in payroll we’ve had our time open and filling in open position because we are not as competitive as we once were and this will fix some of that.”

Steve Lawver, City Administrator, said, “I think it’s a very positive move, it’s much needed the general fund is where the police department funding comes from and that one gets a little bit stretched and this way we will be able to dedicate funding directly to them.”

This will be the first time in 20 years to request a public safety sales tax in Carl Junction.