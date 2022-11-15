WEBB CITY, Mo. — The “Webb City Police Department” is on its way to getting some much-needed equipment upgrades.

City council members accepted grant funding from both the “Arvest Foundation” and the “State Homeland Security Program.”

$9,000 from Arvest will purchase eight new computers.

$15,000 from Homeland Security will fund a brand new portable electronic street message board.

“We’ve been trying to keep up some type of rotation to update our technology. With the cost of gasoline last year, it zapped our budget. We’re able to replace 8 of our 13 computers this year with this funding from Arvest Foundation,” said Don Melton, Chief of Police, Webb City.

Council members have also approved budgeted purchases of three new patrol SUVs.

All of the new equipment is now in the process of being ordered.