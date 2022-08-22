WEBB CITY, Mo. — The topic of short-term rentals, or Airbnb’s, was the focus of Monday night’s City Council meeting in Webb City. Complaints from neighbors of current short-term rentals were heard. Some said they’re often bothered by loud parties, blocked driveways, and in one case — a grass fire that almost got out of control.

Other residents would like to start Airbnb’s for traveling families.

City Mayor, Lynn Ragsdale, said the current ordinance puts too much of a burden on the neighbors and feels it’s the City’s responsibility to address concerns with a new ordinance that has more room for regulation and code enforcement.

A new ordinance was proposed Monday night, but all City Council members voted against it — saying more research needs to be done.

“I feel strongly that we need an ordinance that regulates these types of businesses being dropped in the middle of an R-1 neighborhood. People buy homes for a reason in an R-1 neighborhood. So, they voted the ordinance down tonight, with the suggestion that we return it back to planning and zoning and see if we can come to some kind of a consensus with planning and zoning to see, you know if there’s an agreement and a need for the ordinance,” said Carl Francis, City Administrator, Webb City.

Webb City’s next City Council meeting will take place on Monday, September 12th.