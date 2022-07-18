WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City is continuing to see strong construction numbers through the first half of the year.

City leaders estimate there’s been more than $10 million in projects permitted during the first half of 2022.

That includes this build for the Flat Creek Grill just north of the Centennial Park roundabout.

Plans are also in the works for a Starbucks location, a new grocery store, and much more.

“Construction has been going really strong for about the last five years here in Webb City I think. We’ve really been attracting some really good development and we hope to continue doing that. You know, the economy right now, you know, nobody exactly knows which way it’s going to go, but right here in Webb City, it looks like it’s going to remain strong,” said Carl Francis, WC City Admin.

Plans are being developed for a golf driving range facility called Tee Time, also in Centennial Park.

Webb city saw 164 commercial permits approved from January through June.