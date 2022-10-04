WEBB CITY, Mo. — Police in Webb City said a 43-year-old white male suspect from Oronogo remains on the run after a burglary Monday evening.

It happened in the 1000 block of W. 1st St. in Webb City around 5:30 PM where officers were called for a burglary and assault in progress. Witnesses at the scene described the suspect to officers and how he kicked in the door to the residence, assaulted an occupant, then took two of the three dogs from inside before fleeing in a car.

WCPD said in their release that the third dog that was left behind charged at a neighbor and then an officer – that’s when the officer fired their gun and injured the dog. The officer was treated at the scene by EMS.

Despite transport to a veterinary soon after, the dog was euthanized due to the extent of its injuries.

The suspect is wanted by authorities and currently faces charges of Burglary, Stealing, and 3rd degree Assault sought with the Jasper County Prosecutor’s Office. Charges of Vicious Dog and Dog at Large are being sought with the Webb City Municipal Court.