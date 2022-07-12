WEBB CITY, Mo. — Vandalism is forcing city crews to spend extra time restoring the site of one of King Jack Park’s main attractions.

Workers discovered issues with the trolley line last week with spikes and plates removed from the tracks.

They believe someone tampered with the section near the praying hands around the 4th of July. It’s not the first time this happened.

While the damage was minimal this time, it could have caused serious issues if the trolley had passed over without spotting the problem.

“You know it doesn’t take much for the trolley to derail if one of those spikes or plates moves at all. About an inch and a half is the only tolerance you have on that. So, you know, we keep a pretty close eye on it. We’ve had the trolley derail before,” said Carl Francis, WC City Admin.

Much more significant damage happened in a vandalism incident last summer forcing the city to spend $30,000 on repairs.