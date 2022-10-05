WEBB CITY, Mo. — Homecoming week celebrations in Webb City continued this afternoon and evening with a parade on Main Street.

Several thousand people lined Main, from 3rd Street to Stadium Drive to watch Webb City’s homecoming parade.

The event featured more than fifty entries, which included the Junior High and High School marching bands, as well as football players from the elementary, middle and high schools.

Those in the parade handed out candy to the hundreds of kids that lined the route.

This is just one of many events this week that’s supported by Webb City residents and its businesses.

“It definitely builds a confidence around us and knowing that you’re supported and that people are there for you and paying attention to you and that they want you to succeed,” said Allie Eggleston, a Junior at Webb City High School.

After the parade, the homecoming festivities continued in the park next to Webb City Middle School, where the town gathered for the announcement of the queen candidates, several food and activity vendors, dancing and a bonfire.

On Friday, the Cardinals host the Carthage Tigers for the homecoming football game.