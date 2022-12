WEBB CITY, Mo. — One more local Christmas parade is on the schedule in Webb City, it starts at 6:30 p.m.

It’ll run along Main Street, starting at 2nd, and will head North to Aylor.

There are 52 entries this year, with Santa, of course, making an appearance at the end.

We have part of our KODE & KSN family in the parade.

We’ll also show you some of tonight’s fun, on our 10 p.m. newscasts.