WEBB CITY, Mo. — Thanksgiving came a little early in Webb City.

“Henkle’s Ace Hardware Store” held its annual “Thanksgrilling” celebration this afternoon.

The family-owned store offered free grilled turkey, smoked corn pudding, and mini pumpkin pies, all cooked on a “Traeger” smoker and grill.

The demonstration showed customers the variety of dishes they can cook on a single grill while sharing food and company with the community.

“Everyone’s getting ready for the holidays and it’s a great time to get outside and do a little grilling. It’s going to warm up this afternoon so, I’m happy about that,” said John Henkle, Owner, Henkle’s Ace Hardware.

Both the Joplin and Webb City store locations held the Thanksgrilling event today.