WEBB CITY, Mo. — This weekend marks “Sacred Heart’s 73rd Annual Turkey Dinner” in Webb City.

After over seven decades, a local turkey dinner keeps growing.

This year, the church prepped 2,200 meals for the two-day event.

Hundreds of volunteers of all ages helped make the church’s biggest fundraiser happen.

There were also dozens of items available through the annual silent auction.

Church officials say the very first turkey dinner started out with just two oven-roasted turkeys.

This weekend, the church prepared 100 turkeys.

“It’s a great way to get a really nice turkey dinner and I really think it’s special that it’s not just our church that comes to eat. But we see people from the entire area come from all different kinds of churches and all different denominations,” said Emily Elwell, Co-Director, Annual Turkey Dinner.

All of the money made over the weekend will help keep the church operating as it continues to work with the community.