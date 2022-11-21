WEBB CITY, Mo. — The “Route 66 Movie Theater” in Webb City is gearing up for “Snowball Sundays.”

Folks can get free tickets to see Christmas movies on December 4th, 11th, and 18th.

The hope is that moviegoers will bring with them, non-perishables that will be donated to the “Webb City Cares” Snack Pack Program.

“We did a Christmas movie last year for free, and we really wanted to hit the road and expand it. And really make this place a community gathering space, like it used to be back in 1947 when we opened,” said Cameron Smith, Rt 66 Movie Theater.

Free movies this year are “Christmas Vacation”, “Elf”, and the 2018 version of “The Grinch.”

Tickets are available at the “Pinnacle Bank” branch on South Madison.