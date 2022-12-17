WEBB CITY, Mo. — Hundreds of volunteers spent a very cold Saturday morning honoring the lives of local veterans.

1,100 wreaths were placed on every single Veteran’s headstone at “Mt. Hope Cemetery” in Webb City.

It’s the first time the “Wreaths Across America” event was held at the cemetery as a nationally recognized day.

Volunteers from many local organizations made it happen, including “CFI” bringing the wreaths in patriotic trucks.

“Wreaths Across America” volunteer Susie Crutcher started planning this over a year ago, bringing hundreds within the community together to ensure that no fallen veteran is forgotten this holiday season.

“The importance of today is mainly to remember the fallen and to honor them and their service. And then to also teach the young people about the freedoms we enjoy and how we got those freedoms,” said Lt. Colonel Dustin Elder, Webb City Junior Rotc Instructor.

“It makes me proud, it makes me proud that the public comes out and recognizes our fallen, our you know, our veterans that have served our nation with pride and honor. CFI, of course, has supported Wreaths Across America for ten years now, better part of ten years, I believe, with over 50 loads of wreaths that we’ve delivered in National Cemeteries across the Nation,” said Tim Hicks, Senior Operations Manager, CFI.

The wreaths brought in by “CFI” came all the way from Maine.