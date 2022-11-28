WEBB CITY, Mo. — City leaders in Webb City are taking a closer look at how to spend settlement funds from an opioid lawsuit.

The city will get $48,000 during the next 18 years, money required to be spent on addiction services.

Council members will discuss whether they want to try to start some sort of local program.

They could also contribute toward state services.

“The state addiction program is statewide. Everybody who lives in the state of Missouri has access to it. I think it would just bolster the program is all cities did the same as what we are doing. And most cities, some large metropolitan areas have their own addiction programs. But certainly, a city the size of Webb City would not have one,” said Carl Francis, WC City Admin.

Council members will discuss the options during tonight’s meeting.