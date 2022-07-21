WEBB CITY, Mo. — We told you earlier this week about the excitement in Webb City surrounding new businesses coming to town.

The latest addition was celebrated today with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Zips Car Wash.

It’s located in the 1300 block of South Madison Street and officially opened for business Thursday morning. Company officials say this location, along with its technology, makes it the first of its kind in the nation.

They also took the time to present Big Brothers, Big Sisters with a check for $500.

“We’re coming into this community. It’s a wonderful community, and we want to come in in a big way, both this beautiful asset I’ve got behind me, but we also want to support the community. We want to be a good, responsible, and contributing member of the community,” said Jim Forson, Zip’s Chief Financial Officer.

“I love the location, I love the prototype, and I love the fact that over the first several days that we’ve been testing the tunnel out and ensuring the proper operation of the equipment, that we’re already seeing members sign up at an incredible rate,” said Michael Corey, Zips Chief Development Officer.

Zips has another location not far from this one near 15th and Range Line in Joplin.