WEBB CITY, Mo. — A legend in local high school football announces he’s retiring.

Webb City High School Coach John Roderique made the announcement Monday:

“I am so proud to be a part of this amazing community, school, and Webb City Football. For the past 26 years, I’ve been able to do what I love—every single day. What an honor and privilege it has been. Thank you to the administrators, teachers, and staff. And, special thanks to the assistant coaches and young men who have poured their hearts into our program.”

Webb City Football is rooted in pride and tradition and I stand firm on the quote that ‘Great things can be accomplished when everyone works together and nobody cares who gets the credit.’ This quote epitomizes the players and coaches I’ve had the opportunity to work with throughout the years. God has blessed me abundantly.

“I’m excited (and a little sad) to announce my retirement at the end of this school year I have loved my role as the head football coach and Athletic Director at Webb City High School and will cherish the friendships and memories. From the bottom of my heart—thank you all,” Roderique added.