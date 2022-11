WEBB CITY, Mo. — Leaf pick-up service was supposed to start this week, but it’s being delayed for a handful of days.

The new schedule now calls for it to begin next Monday.

It’ll start in the Northwest part of town.

The service will continue on weekdays through December 15th.

Quadrant 1: Monday and Tuesday: December 5-6

Quadrant 2: Wednesday, Thursday, Friday: December 7-8

Quadrant 3: Friday, Monday, Tuesday: December 9, 12-13

Quadrant 4: Wednesday and Thursday: December 14-15

