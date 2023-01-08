WEBB CITY, Mo. — In a time of year when many people are setting health and wellness goals, some folks in Southwest Missouri are getting a head start.

They’re working towards those goals at the “Webb City Fitness Kickboxing and Yoga.”

The facility offers several different fitness classes, including kickboxing for both adults and kids, as well as yoga and self-defense classes.

Gym co-owner Ginger Copeland says the class is not a “combat” class, but instead a fitness class to keep participants active and moving.

“We don’t yell at anyone, everybody works at their own pace. If they’re asked to do for instance, in kickboxing we do 12 three rounds, and one minute of that round is what we call a spike or more like calisthenics. If it’s something that someone can’t do, they can alter it by doing what they can do,” said Ginger Copeland, Kickboxing studio owner.

First-time kickboxing attendees, both adults and kids, can take a class for free this month.

To see the gym’s full schedule of classes this month, you can visit their Facebook page, here.