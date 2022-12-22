WEBB CITY, Mo. — While some people work inside a building, or from home—being indoors isn’t an option for every occupation. For example, firefighters.

Fighting fires is a difficult enough vocation even under ideal weather conditions.

“We don’t have a lot of options to stay out of it. We get called out, we have to help, we have to do our jobs,” said Steven Coats, Redings Mill Fire Chief

“When the fire goes out, we get pretty cold pretty quick,” said Chris Burrow, Engineer, Webb City Fire Department.

Through some snow, ice, and subzero wind chills — the occupation is even tougher.

So how do firefighters stay warm this time of year when they’re fighting blazes? Well, they bring extra equipment with them, an extra hood, and an extra pair of gloves.

“Layer ourselves with some thermal of course underneath and try and keep our uniforms, spare uniforms, spare gloves that are dry so you can replace them when they’re wet. When you’re fighting a fire, unfortunately, you’re gonna get wet,” Burrow added.

When possible, Coats says he tries to cycle his firefighters in and out of the elements on a twenty-minute basis.

“Newton County Ambulance in our area brings what they call a “rehab trailer” that has a heater in it and we’re able to cycle our firefighters in and out of that heated trailer to keep them from getting hypothermia or becoming hypothermic,” said Coats.

And there are other occupational hazards to contend with when you use water to extinguish a blaze.

“The water turns into ice so we have to watch our footing, sometimes we’re up on a roof and so we have to watch it there so we don’t slip and fall. Also with the sidewalks and what have you, once that ice is there, there is a danger of slipping,” said Burrow.