WEBB CITY, Mo. — Small businesses were cashing in on some last-minute shopping in Webb City.

Many gathered this morning, at the “Webb City Farmers Market”.

Around 15 vendors were there to display their businesses in the market.

All the items for sale are locally produced, including jewelry, arts and crafts, and food items like raw honey, baked sweets, and fresh fruit.

Folks also enjoyed a hot breakfast, along with Mexican coffee.

Santa Claus also made a final appearance, before his busy route kicked off earlier tonight.

Rick Hamilton, Volunteer: “At this venue, the Farmers Market is a venue for them to do business and if it weren’t for somebody like us, they would not have a place to sell their goods. So we provide that environment for them and they appreciate us.”

The market is open weekly all year round, each Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon in the enclosed and heated pavilions at “King Jack Park”.