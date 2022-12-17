WEBB CITY, Mo. — Kids and parents of “Camp Quality Ozarks” gathered in Webb City today to celebrate the holiday season.

Camp Quality held a party this afternoon at a pavilion in Webb City’s “King Jack Park.”

After checking in, each party-goer received a free “Camp Quality” sweater.

Campers and their families participated in several activities, including games, coloring, and wood projects in “Santa’s Workshop.”

Even Santa made it down from the North Pole to visit the kids. What’s a party without food? There were PLENTY of snacks to be had.

“Camp Quality Ozarks” is a year-long support program for kids with cancer and their families.

The organization is also known for its big summer camp that takes every year.

“They don’t worry if maybe they don’t have hair, or if something is going on, they know that here they get to just be a kid and that’s our goal,” said Kristin Patterson, Executive Director, Camp Quality Ozarks.

Those who attended today’s holiday party also got the chance to ride “The Polar Express,” a train that runs the length of Webb City’s King Jack Park.

Camp Quality’s next event is a “Mom’s Day Out” and a “Dad’s Day Out,” which will take place next spring.