WEBB CITY, Mo. — Joplin will celebrate its “sesquicentennial” next year, and it won’t be long before another local community does the same.

The year was 1876 and life was about to get very interesting for a local farmer.

“John C. Webb was the founder that originally he decided to name it Webbville. But when they got ready to set everything up, all the business stuff, they changed the name to Webb City,” said Jeanne Newby, WC Historian.

Some mining was already happening in the area when Webb found a huge chunk of lead in his field.

“He didn’t quite want to be involved in that house. So he just took it home, put it on the mantel, and left it there. And then this drifter came by for asking for some food, and he was a miner. And so he saw this chunk of lead on the fireplace mantel. So he started harassing John, we need to mine there,” said Newby.

It didn’t take long before that wasn’t the only Webb City mine.

In fact, there were as many as 700 operating in the Webb City region at one time, producing $18,000,000 worth of zinc and lead during World War I alone.

But the discovery of ore in Northeast Oklahoma divided attention in the area.

“Because they didn’t have devil water, Webb City did. Every time they would try to work on a mine or whatever it would fill up with water,” said Newby.

The addition of a trolley in 1889 made it easier to travel to nearby towns like Joplin and Oronogo.

Historians point out it’s now been many years since the mines were active in town, but there have been a number of business changes that have supported Webb City in the meantime.

“1920, We’ve had a reputation. I mean the largest growing industry in the United States at that time, we had cigar factories, mattress factories, you name it, we’ve had it all,” said Newby.

And then, in the 1970s, possibly the most recognized landmark was added, the Praying Hands in King Jack Park.

Then Missouri Southern student Jack Dawson created it in his backyard, later transplanting the hands to a much more visible spot.