WEBB CITY, Mo. — A classic car show brought Christmas cheer to some local kids.

Today marked the 7th Annual Car Show and Toy Drive, for “Webb City Auto Parts”.

Each year of hosting the car show, entries are paid for by bringing new toys to donate.

After the show, the participants load up dozens of toys into the cars to take over to the Joplin branch of “Salvation Army”.

The goal is to ensure that local children get to experience an exciting Christmas.

“So you can help the children that wouldn’t have a Christmas, if we all didn’t get together and try to donate toys. It really helps the community. We have a lot of car groups that come out to this every year. People from the community come out and just drop off toys, just to bring toys out, instead of bringing a car they bring toys,” said Kyle Lawson, Event Organizer.

The “People’s Choice” winner of today’s car show is John Jasmine, with his ’62 Olds-Mobile Star Fire.