Winter Weather Advisory Northeast Of Joplin Friday And Saturday

Joplin, MO - Scattered showers move into the Four States early Friday but temperatures will stay warm enough for this to stay in the form of rain during the day. We'll see a change over to snow Friday night. While Joplin and Pittsburg will only see an inch or so of accumulation, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from Fort Scott to Lamar and Mount Vernon.