For your Sunday forecast, it's going to be WINDY as a strong low pressure system moves over the Midwest. The system will bring us colder drier air for the four states causing the highs to only reach the 40's tomorrow and Monday. We have a Wind Advisory in effect for ALL of the four states counties starting at 9 PM tonight and ending at 6 PM Sunday night. Be careful when driving during the windy conditions. Our next chance of rain won't come until Thursday next week.