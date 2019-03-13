Weather

Wind Advisory Through Thursday Afternoon (3/14/19)

Posted: Mar 13, 2019 06:05 PM CDT

Joplin, MO - Dry air moves into the Four States tonight but this is arriving via very gusty south winds. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 pm Thursday. We could see wind gusts between 40 and 55 miles an hour at times tomorrow. We stay dry through the weekend with highs in the 50s.

