Wind Advisory Expires But Wind Gusts To 25 MPH Still Possible

Posted: Mar 14, 2019 05:33 PM CDT

Updated: Mar 14, 2019 05:33 PM CDT

Joplin, MO - A strong area of low pressure moving towards the Great Lakes is still creating gusty winds across the Four States. Winds will calm down a bit but will still range between 15 and 25 miles an hour overnight. This will also bring in colder air with lows near 30. 

