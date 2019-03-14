Wind Advisory Expires But Wind Gusts To 25 MPH Still Possible
Joplin, MO - A strong area of low pressure moving towards the Great Lakes is still creating gusty winds across the Four States. Winds will calm down a bit but will still range between 15 and 25 miles an hour overnight. This will also bring in colder air with lows near 30.
