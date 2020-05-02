Weather Notes From Meteorologist Ray Foreman

May 1, 2020

I don’t expected any severe weather this weekend but a more unstable situation sets up for early next week. Right now it looks like a damaging wind and hail risk for Monday night. Here’s a link for this weekend’s weather.

Breezy and warm weather will continue Saturday. Look for highs in the lower 80s. A ridge of high pressure will keep our forecast dry through the day but another cold front will start moving into the Four States late Saturday night. This will be our next chance for showers and storms which will last into early Sunday. Severe weather is not expected through the weekend.

Another system will spread into the Southern Plains Monday with storms possible here by Monday night. This round looks to have a better chance of sparking strong to severe storms.