Winter weather today south of I-44; Much cooler through end of week

After temperatures hit the lower 60s yesterday, winter makes its return to the Four States today. High temperatures are in the upper 30s, and those will be met in the morning hours. We’ll drop into the middle 20s this afternoon. Precipitation is expected to form along I-44 as rain in the mid-morning hours and then transition to snow by the early afternoon. This would likely just be light flurries that wouldn’t last more than an hour or two. Also note that this will only impact areas SOUTH of I-44. The furthest northern areas that could see some flurries are Dade county. Most of Jasper and Ottawa counties will stay dry, as a wintry mix and snow will impact areas south and east of them. Everyone will be dry by sunset, but if you’re traveling in those areas during the afternoon commute, it will be important to pay attention to the radar.

Northerly winds up to 30 MPH today will drop temperatures into the single digits tomorrow morning, and wind chills will be below zero to begin Thursday. We’ll only warm into the 20s tomorrow afternoon before getting back into the 50s by Monday. Another cool down is set for next Tuesday.