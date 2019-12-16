Winter Weather In the Four States

JOPLIN, Mo – A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most of the region until 6 P.M. This is due to a low pressure system moving towards the east and is positioned just south of the Four States region is giving a the area some wintry weather.

This ranges from below freezing temperatures, ice and snow accumulations, and both frozen and liquid precipitation. Most of the Four States will only see a chance for up to an inch of snow for today with the chance of some areas south of I-44 seeing some ice accumulations less than a tenth of an inch.

The wintry mix this morning should turn into snow if temperatures in the middle levels of the atmosphere can reach around or just below the freezing level. Otherwise another round of snow could form later today just before the sunsets.

This wintry weather has already caused school cancellations across the region. Some untreated roadways could be slick today as well. Especially along elevated surfaces and bridges.