Winter Weather Advisory Sunday Through Monday

As we end another work week, temperatures will be warmer than average today. We will reach a high of 57 degrees thanks to a warm front that gave us southerly winds for the past few days. By tomorrow though, we will see a significant decrease in temperatures as a weak system comes through tonight. No rain is expected tonight as moisture is lacking in the air. By Sunday, another system will come through which will give us a better chance for rain and even snow showers. Snow possibilities are higher in the northern viewing area while everyone else will see rain.