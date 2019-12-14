Winter Weather Advisory Sunday Through Monday

Weather Forecast

Winter Weather Advisory Sunday 12/15/19-12/16/19

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A mix of snow, rain and freezing drizzle will be possible beginning Sunday morning for areas north of Highway 126. Roads could become slick along and north of a line stretching from Parson to Pittsburg and Lamar early Sunday. We should see a transition over to rain and drizzle during the afternoon. Then the chance for snow picks up again Sunday night and Monday. An inch or so of snow is possible along I-44 but a few 1 to 3 inch accumulations are possible for areas from Pittsburg through Lamar.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories