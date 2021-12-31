Winter Weather Advisory for New Year’s Day









A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for areas generally from I-44 northward from early Saturday morning into early Sunday morning.

Rain showers and even a few thunderstorms are expected to increase in coverage across the Four States through the overnight hours. Northern sections of the Four States will start to see the rain mix with freezing rain, sleet and snow early on New Year’s Day, with the precipitation changing over for all of the area during the afternoon. It will be cold enough for all light snow Saturday evening, before the precipitation comes to an end overnight.

Snow accumulations should generally be an inch or less, with ice accumulations of one to two tenths of an inch (locally higher) north of I-44. Expect less than a tenth of an inch of ice accumulation elsewhere, but slippery conditions will be possible across the Four States, so make sure to take it slow on the roads, especially considering this is our first taste of winter this season and it doesn’t take much in the way of freezing drizzle to create hazardous travel conditions.

After highs peak in the mid-40s Saturday, expect temperatures to crash down throughout the day, with northerly wind gusts to 30 mph a possibility. Temperatures will drop to the single digits for much of the area Sunday morning, with wind chill values as cold as zero to five below zero (locally even colder).

Mostly sunny skies return for Sunday, with highs only in the mid-20s.

Expect a warming trend for the early part of the week, with highs in the 40s. Another cold front will send our temperatures back to the mid-20s Thursday, with a flurry or two possible.

Have a safe holiday!