A wintry mix will persist through the mid-morning hours for most of us. Areas up near Nevada, Fort Scott & Chanute are already seeing snow–so those accumulations will be higher through this event. We should be mostly dry through the midday hours Wednesday before the second wave of precipitation starts later this afternoon. That one will see mostly snow through the Four States, only a wintry mix persist near the Missouri-Arkansas border. Everyone will see snow after midnight tonight, and it will be heavy at times. It is likely that we’ll go to bed with a dusting on the ground and wake up to several inches of snow tomorrow morning. Accumulations will likely be 4-8″ with higher amounts to the north and lower amounts to the south. We’ll be dry by Friday morning but cold with wind chills well below zero. We’ll warm up with some sunshine into the weekend and next week.







