







A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for all of the Four States from late Tuesday evening into Thursday. There are still many question marks with this system, but forecast models have been trending for a quicker arrival of cold air.

Tonight will be dry, with clouds on the increase and lows in the upper-40s. A strong cold front will push through the area Tuesday, initially bringing some rain showers to the area. Most of the rain should be rather light as there isn’t much Gulf moisture to work with initially, but some locally heavy pockets of rain are possible south of I-44 late Wednesday afternoon into the evening. Highs will reach around 60 degrees early, with temperatures falling later in the afternoon. As arctic air moves in from Tuesday night into Wednesday, precipitation will begin to mix with freezing rain, sleet and snow from north to south. By Wednesday evening, the entire area will be looking at all snow. Road conditions could rapidly deteriorate Wednesday evening. Impacts are expected for the Wednesday and Thursday morning and evening commutes.

Total ice accumulations could approach a quarter of an inch from I-44 southward. Total snow accumulations are expected to range from 4-8 inches for the majority of the Four States, with a band of 6-10 inches possible for Barton, Vernon, Barry and Lawrence counties. Wind gusts up to 35 mph will be possible Thursday, leading to areas of blowing snow, which will result in reduced visibilities and potential whiteout conditions.

Wednesday’s highs will peak in the mid-30s early, falling into the 20s for the rest of the day, while we struggle to reach 20 Thursday. Wind chills will also likely fall below zero from Wednesday night into Saturday morning, potentially reaching as cold as 10 below in localized areas of southeast Kansas.

Partly to mostly sunny skies are then expected from Friday into next Monday. Highs will increase from the mid-20s Friday to the mid-30s Saturday and finally back to around 40 degrees both Sunday and Monday.