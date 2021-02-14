Winter Storm Continues Impacts Through Monday (2/15/21)







Additional Snow Tonight, Monday



A Winter Storm continues to impact the Four States. While snow may lighten up a little this afternoon, additional heavy snow is likely tonight and again Monday morning. An additional 2 to 3 inches of snow is expected on top of what we already have. Roads have already become hazardous and we won’t see much thawing out this week at all.

Wind chills are also dangerously low. These numbers could fall to minus 25 overnight and again Monday night. Snow is looking likely again Wednesday which could also affect travel.